UPDATE: Frogs O’ War 2023 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool, Elite 8

The Sweet 16 produced some classic contests, especially on Thursday night with Kansas State’s OT thriller over Michigan State and Gonzaga’s roller coaster game that ended with a Julian Strawther dagger to topple UCLA. Most of the damage done to our eliminator pool this round was caused by trusting the SEC, as losses from the favored Tennessee Volunteers & Alabama Crimson Tide ensured the conference would have no teams dancing into the Elite Eight. Our pool was left with 12 entries still alive, needing to make a single pick to advance into the Final Four round. How many will survive?

You can review all of the entries or be reminded of who you selected here: Frogs O’ War 2023 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool. If you need to go back and review the rules, you can see the introduction post. Also, reminder that the winner will receive a free T-Shirt from BreakingT.

If you survived so far, fill out the form below (or follow this link if your browser does not show the form below) with your picks for the Elite 8, ahead of the the tip off of your FAU vs. San Diego State at 5:09 PM Central on Saturday March 25. The entry form also includes tie-breakers, in case all entries are eliminated during the same day with no available teams remaining to select.The tiebreakers will only apply if necessary; Tiebreaker 2 will only be used if Tiebreaker 1 still results in a tie