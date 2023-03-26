Men’s Tennis: Bounce back with sweep of #10 USC

The top-ranked TCU Men’s Tennis team had a quick turnaround following its first loss of the season on Wednesday to a Friday contest with a Top 10 opponent, as the #10 USC Trojans came to Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs showed no signs of fatigue or lingering impact of the mid-week loss to #3 Texas, as TCU rolled to a dominating 7-0 sweep on the purple courts for a 5th win over a Top-10 opponent. .

After falling behind in its previous two matches, TCU handled the Doubles point vs. the Trojans, storming through two quick sets to jump out to a 1-0 lead in the match. Doubles Court 1 featured a marquee Top-25 showdown as the ITA #21 pairing of Stefan Dostanic and Bradley Frye from USC battled TCU’s #13-ranked Luc Fomba & Jake Fearnley; with the Frogs’ pair taking the set 6-4. Sander Jong & Jack Pinnington locked up the Doubles point with a 6-4 set win on Court 3.

TCU continued to assert its dominance in the Singles, opening with a cruising win from the 1-spot for #21 Jake Fearnley over the preseason Singles #1 (currently ranked #32) Dostanic 6-4, 6-0. The rout continued in the other ranked-on-ranked showdown as #71 Sebastian Gorzny took down #124 Frye 6-3, 6-2 to remain undefeated in Singles at 11-0, ten of which have come in straight sets for the Freshman. The decisive match point was earned from Court 4 as #43 Sander Jong handled USC’s Lodewijk Weststrate 6-4, 6-1 to secure the win for the Frogs.

The Frogs & Trojans decided to play out the matches in progress rather than closing the contest once it had already been won at 4-0, with any match reaching a third set to instead go to a “super tiebreaker” to ten points. In these bonus closeout contests, Pedro Vives was next to walk off victorious bouncing back from an 0-6 first set to take set two 6-4 and win the super tiebreaker 10-5. Luc Fomba earned his 100th career Singles victory in a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 takedown of Wotjek Marek at Court 3. The complete sweep was earned at Court 2 as JPJ went the distance with #26 Peter Makk coming away with a hard-fought win, 5-7, 7-5, and 10-8 in the final tiebreaker set.

TCU (16-1) will open Big 12 play on Friday March 31 back at home on the Batzen Varsity purple courts against the Oklahoma Sooners (9-8).