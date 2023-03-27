Baseball: TCU tops Northwestern for second straight midweek win

TCU Baseball fans left Lupton Stadium happy for the second straight night as the TCU Horned Frogs notched their 12th win of the season, defeating Northwestern 9-2 on Wednesday night.

The Horned Frogs took an early lead in the first inning thanks to a stolen base by Luke Boyers, followed by a sacrifice fly by Austin Davis. After Northwestern tied the game at 1-1 in the third, TCU regained the lead in the fourth inning, taking a 2-1 lead into the fifth.

However, it was the fifth inning where TCU took control of the game, scoring six runs on four hits, bringing the Frogs’ lead to 8-1. Boyers hit his third home run of the season, while Cole Fontenelle added a two-run home run. TCU registered double-digit hits for the eighth time this season, and played errorless baseball for the seventh time.

Pitcher Braeden Sloan picked up his first career win, pitching six solid innings while navigating a few base runners in the first four innings. Sam Stoutenborough, Garrett Wright, and River Ridings finished out the game in relief.

Boyers, Davis, and Fontenelle all had impressive performances at the plate, with Boyers collecting his fourth multi-hit game of the season and his third home run. Davis reached safely in seven straight games, while Fontenelle hit his third home run of the season and has reached safely in 13 straight games.

With the win, TCU improves to 12-9 on the season and will look to continue their momentum in a three-game series against Kansas starting on Friday night. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.