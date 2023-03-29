BREAKING: TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. declares for 2023 NBA Draft

TCU junior guard Mike Miles Jr. announced Wednesday morning that he will be forgoing the remainder of his eligibility and entering his name into the 2023 NBA Draft. Miles becomes the second Horned Frog player to declare for the draft this offseason after senior forward Emanuel Miller reportedly entered his name while maintaining his eligibility. Miles led TCU in scoring this season, averaging 17.9 points per game and shooting 49.7 percent overall.

Thank you pic.twitter.com/unpOhTE3Fn — Мιкє Мιℓєѕ Jr (@MikeMilesJr_) March 29, 2023

Miles earned Second-Team All-Big 12 recognition despite missing eight games due to injuries this season. The junior guard from Highland Hills shot a career-best from the field and from 3-point range (36.2 percent). Miles spent three seasons with the Horned Frogs, leading TCU to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances over the last two years. Miles earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore after garnering an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention during his freshman season, when he made the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

#TCU head coach Jamie Dixon said "this is the right time" for Mike Miles to declare for the NBA draft.



Dixon said Miles did "everything we needed him to do" this season and added he wants him to have a successful NBA career. — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) March 29, 2023

Miles appeared in 83 games with 78 starts during his three seasons at TCU. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder scored 1,297 career points and led the Horned Frogs to a 55-40 record in his three years with the men’s basketball program. A former four-star recruit in high school, Miles signed with TCU over Auburn, Butler, Oklahoma State and North Texas.