TCU basketball is getting hot as the Big 12 Conference tournament approaches. In another solo installment, Russ Hodges discusses the team’s upset victory over the Texas Longhorns as well as the team’s victory over Texas Tech, TCU baseball’s late-game heroics against Dallas Baptist and the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which features nine TCU athletes.
Frogs O’ War Podcast: Horns Down in Fort Worth
