REPORT: TCU Center Souleymane Doumbia to enter transfer portal

TCU reserve Center Souleymane Doumbia has reportedly entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer. Doumbia joined the Horned Frogs as the #4 overall JUCO recruit in the class of 2021 after two seasons at Navarro College in Corsicana, TX, choosing the Frogs over many major offers such as Alabama, Georgia, Cincinnati, and Houston.

TCU C Souleymane Doumbia has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/rBbuZ09qXZ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 30, 2023

Doumbia played in 50 games during his two seasons with the Frogs, averaging 4.6 minutes per game while averaging 0.9 points and 0.9 rebounds per game. He scored 2 points in the NCAA Tournament Second Round contest against Gonzaga.

This is the fifth member of the 2022-23 TCU roster to announce a departure, following PJ Haggerty and Eddie Lampkin into the transfer portal and with Mike Miles Jr. and Emmanuel Miller declaring for the NBA Draft.