 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Frogs O’ War Podcast: Baseball Brooms

By Anthony North and Russell Hodges
/ new

Frogball is riding a six game winning streak including a sweep of the Kansas Jayhawks. Russ Hodges & Anthony North are back to discuss what has clicked for Kirk Saarloos’ squad and how it can keep rolling into a huge weekend series at Texas Tech.

Also Covered:

  • TCU Pro Day brings every NFL team to Fort Worth
  • Mike Miles declares for the NBA, what’s next for TCU Hoops
  • Beach Volleyball remains unbeaten and atop the rankings
  • Men’s Tennis bounces back with Top 10 win

Subscribe to the YouTube channel and wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...