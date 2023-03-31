Frogs O’ War Podcast: Baseball Brooms

Frogball is riding a six game winning streak including a sweep of the Kansas Jayhawks. Russ Hodges & Anthony North are back to discuss what has clicked for Kirk Saarloos’ squad and how it can keep rolling into a huge weekend series at Texas Tech.

Also Covered:

TCU Pro Day brings every NFL team to Fort Worth

Mike Miles declares for the NBA, what’s next for TCU Hoops

Beach Volleyball remains unbeaten and atop the rankings

Men’s Tennis bounces back with Top 10 win

