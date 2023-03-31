Frogs O’ War Podcast: Baseball Brooms

Frogball is riding a six game winning streak including a sweep of the Kansas Jayhawks. Russ Hodges & Anthony North are back to discuss what has clicked for Kirk Saarloos’ squad and how it can keep rolling into a huge weekend series at Texas Tech.
Also Covered:
- TCU Pro Day brings every NFL team to Fort Worth
- Mike Miles declares for the NBA, what’s next for TCU Hoops
- Beach Volleyball remains unbeaten and atop the rankings
- Men’s Tennis bounces back with Top 10 win
