How to watch #22 TCU Basketball at Oklahoma

GAME 31: AT OKLAHOMA SOONERS

MAR. 4 | LLOYD NOBLE CENTER (10,967) | NORMAN, OK | 2 PM

How to watch & listen:

Broadcast: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Streaming: WatchESPN // ESPN App

Play-By-Play: Pete Sousa Analyst: Bryndon Manzer

Radio: AM 570 KLIF | XM/SXM: 83/83

Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: John Denton

Series History:

Series: OU leads 27-7

In Norman: OU leads 14-1

First Meeting: OU won 91-34 (1919) in Norman

Last Meeting: TCU won 79-52 (1/24/23) in Fort Worth

Winning Streak: TCU, W3

Dixon vs. OU: 5-9

Rankings:

TCU

AP: 22

Coaches: 22

KenPom: 21

NET: 20

OU

AP: -

Coaches: -

KenPom: 55

NET: 69

Moneyline: TCU: -145; Texas: +115

Spread: TCU: -2

Point Total: 143.5

TCU at Oklahoma Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Damion Baugh TCU 11.5 4.5 5 Emanuel Miller TCU 11.5 7.5 - Mike Miles TCU 14.5 - - Grant Sherfield OU 15.5 - 4 Jalen Hill OU 10.5 5.5 Milos Uzan OU 9.5 - - Tanner Groves OU 10 7.5 -

GAME NOTES:

No. 22 TCU will try for its first winning conference season in 22 years when it plays at Oklahoma on Saturday at 2 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

TCU is in fifth place in the Big 12, the same place the Horned Frogs finished last season.

TCU is 9-8 in the Big 12, attempting to finish over .500 in conference play for the first time since 2001 (9-7, WAC).

TCU’s nine Big 12 wins matches its most-ever in the conference (2018).

TCU is attempting to play in the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1953.

TCU has 20 wins for the fifth time in the last seven seasons after going 11 seasons without any.

TCU is ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the 13th consecutive week, extending its program record.

TCU is 5-6 against AP Top 25 teams this season, matching its program record from last season.

TCU is 7-9 against NET Q1 opponents and 5-0 against NET Q2. Last season, TCU was 8-8 in Q1 games.

Of TCU’s 32 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 18 have come in the seven seasons under Dixon.

Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. is averaging 17.2 points per game.

Miles ranks 20th on TCU’s all-time scoring list with 1,193 career points.

Emanuel Miller ranks 15th in the Big 12 with 13.0 points per game and ranks sixth with 6.5 rebounds per game.

Miller has recorded back-to-back double-doubles and had 20 points and 10 rebounds against Texas.

Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 54.2 percent. He’s shooting a team-best 18-of-43 (41.9%) from 3-point range.

Damion Baugh has led/tied the Frogs in assists in 13-straight games and in 21 of the last 24.

Baugh’s 6.1 assists per game rank third in the Big 12.

Baugh is the only player in the country averaging at least 14 points, six assists, four rebounds and one steal.

JaKobe Coles has made at least one 3-pointer in nine of the last 12 games.

TCU leads the nation with 19.3 fastbreak points per game. Last season, TCU’s fastbreak average was 10.6.

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game.

TCU has improved its assist/turnover radio this season (1.33/3rd in Big 12) from a year ago (0.94/8th).

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 28th nationally with a +3.3 turnover margin.

TCU forces 15.7 turnovers per game which ranks third in the Big 12.

TCU leads the Big 12 in shooting percentage in conference games only (47.5).

TCU ranks 16th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (94.6).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 30th nationally with 4.7 blocked shots per game.

TCU has used 15 different starting lineups, which is the most among teams in power five conferences.

LAST TIME OUT

TCU never trailed in a 75-73 win over No. 9 Texas on Wednesday

Damion Baugh had a career-high 24 points to go with nine assists and Emanuel Miller had 20 points and 10 boards.

The 8,194 at Schollmaier Arena was the second-most ever to see a TCU home game.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Oklahoma is coming off an 85-69 loss at No. 11 Kansas State on Wednesday.

Grant Sherfield leads the Sooners at 16.0 points per game, which ranks sixth in the Big 12.

UP NEXT

TCU will begin play in the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Thursday.