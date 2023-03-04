TCU 60, Oklahoma 74: Frogs lose season finale

TCU saw its two-game winning streak come to a close on Saturday, with the Horned Frogs falling 74-60 against Oklahoma in their final conferene game of the regular season. TCU (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) falls to the No. 6 seed for the Big 12 Conference Championship, where the Horned Frogs will battle No. 3 seed Kansas State in the second round on Thursday.

As the No. 6 seed, TCU will face No. 3 seed Kansas State in the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/opO4pf9aWX — TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) March 5, 2023

While TCU committed only five turnovers on Saturday, the Horned Frog offense struggling mightily in the first half, where the Sooners took a 38-21 lead. Without center Eddie Lampkin, TCU failed to find an inside presence, with reserve center Souleymane Doumbia posting a 0-0-0-0-0 statline in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks over nine minutes. Starting forward Xavier Cork recorded two points on 1-of-5 shooting in 13 minutes.

Mike Miles led the Horned Frogs with 17 points, while Damion Baugh totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists. After TCU dominated Texas on the boards during Wednesday’s upset over the Longhorns, Oklahoma crushed the Horned Frogs in the rebounding category on Saturday, outpacing TCU 40-26. The Horned Frogs shot 37.7 percent from the field and went 7-for-11 (63.6 percent) from the free-throw line in the loss. The Sooners controlled the pace of the game, holding the high-tempo TCU attack to only five fastbreak points.