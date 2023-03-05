Three Horned Frogs named to Big 12 Basketball All-Conference teams

With the close of the regular season, the Big 12 announced its conference honors as voted on by the league’s head coaches, with three TCU Horned Frogs receiving recognition. Guards Mike Miles Jr. and Damion Baugh were voted to the All-Big 12 Second Team and Forward Emanuel Miller was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Mike Miles has now received All-Conference Honors for the third time, having been named to the Second Team in 2021-22 and as an Honorable Mention in 2020-21. Miles earns the honor despite missing five Big 12 games, averaging 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game through Big 12 play.

Damion Baugh returns to the All-Big 12 Second Team again this season after also receiving the honor in 2021-22. The Nashville, TN native fills up the box score every night with his name all over the conference statistic leaderboard: 14th in scoring (13.3 ppg), 20th in rebounding (4.3 rpg), 2nd in assists (6.5 apg), and 4th in steals (1.9 spg) in league games.

Emanuel Miller earns All-Conference Honorable Mention in consecutive seasons, leading the conference in field goal percentage across all games at 53.2% and scoring double-digits in 20 of 28 games played this season.

TCU is the 6-seed in the Big 12 Tournament, opening on Thursday night March 9 with the 3-Seed Kansas State Wildcats, taking on Big 12 Coach of the Year Jerome Tang, Newcomer of the Year Keyonte Johnson and First Team All-Conference Guard Markquis Nowell.