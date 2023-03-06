TCU football players shine at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Nine TCU football players participated in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium this past Thursday through Sunday, with several athletes elevating their draft stocks with strong measurables and workout performances. The nine athletes TCU sent to Indianapolis were the most for any Big 12 team and tied for third-most in college football. Athletes who competed included Max Duggan, Kendre Miller, Derius Davis, Quentin Johnston, Steve Avila, Alan Ali, Dylan Horton, Dee Winters and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.

Dee Winters Wave Drill

Winters and Horton worked out with the linebackers and defensive linemen on Thursday. Winters measured 5 feet 11 inches and 227 pounds with a 31 5/8” arm length and 8 5/8” hands. The outside linebacker showcased his speed in the 40-yard dash, recording an official time of 4.49 seconds which ranked tied for fourth among all linebackers at the combine. Winters also posted a 30 1/2” vertical leap and a 9’9” broad jump.

Horton measured 6 feet 4 inches and 257 pounds with a 33 1/8” arm length and 9 1/2” hands. The defensive end added a 34-inch vertical leap and 10-foot broad jump while repping 225 pounds 18 times on the bench press. Horton’s athleticism score was 77, which ranked 10th among all edge prospects according to the NFL Next Gen Stats. Winters posted an athleticism score of 73, which ranked 13th among all linebackers by the same metrics.

Friday saw the defensive backs take the field for combine drills. Hodges-Tomlinson was the only TCU athlete participating on Friday, but the nephew of former TCU and NFL legend LaDainian Tomlinson crushed the workouts, running an official time of 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash while adding a 39-inch vertical leap and 11-inch broad jump, both of which were top-10 metrics for defensive backs. Hodges-Tomlinson completed 12 reps on the bench press and measured in at 5 feet 8 inches and 178 pounds with 29-inch arm length and 8 5/8” hands. His athleticism score of 83 ranked seventh among all cornerbacks.

Quentin Johnston records an 11'2" broad jump



Second highest among all WRs!



pic.twitter.com/oFzyy5UKtN — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 4, 2023

TCU saw three athletes participate with the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends on Saturday. While Johnston didn’t run the 40-yard dash, he amazed scouts with his 40 1/2” vertical leap and 11’2” broad jump, both of which ranked at or near the top for all wide receivers at the combine. Johnston measured in at 6 feet 3 inches and 208 pounds with a 33 5/8” arm length and 9 5/8” hands. Arguably the most athletic wide receivers in this draft class, Johnston’s athleticism score of 89 ranked second among all wide receiver prospects.

165

.@TCUFootball WR Derius Davis can FLY. ✈️



4.37u is the fastest of the day so far.



: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/G4N6JnUJfJ — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023

Davis was the fastest Horned Frog at the combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds. The speedster, who was drafted by the Birmingham Stallions in the 2023 USFL College Draft, measured in at 5 feet 8 inches and 165 pounds with a 29 1/4” arm length and 8-inch hands. Davis completed the 20-yard shuttle in 4.38 seconds and finished with an athleticism score of 82, which ranked 12th among all wide receivers at the combine.

Continuing the trend of TCU athletes showing great speed, Duggan ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash time for a quarterback with an official time of 4.52 seconds. Duggan added a 30 1/2” vertical leap as well as a 9’8” broad jump, 7.26-second 3-cone drill and 4.45-second 20-yard shuttle time. The TCU signal caller, who has reportedly found his way onto the radar of the Dallas Cowboys, ranked ninth among quarterbacks with a production score of 72.

Combine activities concluded with the running backs and offensive linemen on Sunday. While Miller didn’t participate in any workout activities, he measured in at 5 feet 11 inches and 215 pounds with a 32 3/8” arm length and 9 3/8” hands. Avila had arguably the best performance of any Horned Frog at the combine, looking strong in the wave drill and posting a total combine score of 80 which ranked second among offensive guards.

TCU RB Kendre Miller spoke this morning on which games he would show evaluators from his tape, and the circumstances that helped the TCU program have an outstanding year.

Avila measured in at 6’3 1/2” and 332 pounds with a 33-inch arm length and 9 1/4” hands. The All-American lineman ran the 40-yard dash in 5.21 seconds and posted a 29 1/2” vertical leap, 8’2” broad jump, 7.85-second 3-cone drill and 4.74-second 20-yard shuttle. Ali measured in at 6 feet 4 inches and 301 pounds with a 32 7/8” arm length and 9 1/2” hands. The First-Team All-Big 12 center recorded a 26 1/2” vertical leap.