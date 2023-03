The Big 12 Tournament is underway! Will this be the year TCU finally goes on a winning streak and reaches the Championship? Russ & Anthony preview the Tourney and its NCAA Tournament implications

Also covered:

Baseball has a solid weekend, but defense fails vs. UTA

Horned Frogs stand out at NFL Combine

Rifle, Beach Volleyball, and Men’s Tennis all ranked Number 1

