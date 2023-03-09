Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal Game Thread: #22 TCU Basketball vs. #12 Kansas State

It’s March, it’s Champ Week, and it’s another post-season contest between the TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas State Wildcats. The teams split the season series, with each earning blowout wins on its home floor. In Fort Worth in January, the Frogs romped to a 14-point victory behind monster games from Emanuel Miller (23-8-4) and a healthy Eddie Lampkin (17 points, 6 rebounds in 20 minutes). In February TCU traveled to Manhattan with a hobbled and no Mike Miles; the Frogs put up a strong fight, trailing by just 6 points with under five minutes to play before Markquis Nowell and the ‘Cats went nuclear, sprinting to a 21-point victory.

K-State gets the benefit of having rolling out two of the best players in the country, with First Team All-Big 12 Guard Nowell and Forward Keyontae Johnson. Combined they average 34.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 3.7 steals per game. It’s a lethal combination that pairs with a strong supporting cast to make life difficult for any opposition.

To make matters more difficult for the Horned Frogs, starting Center Eddie Lampkin has stepped away from the team for personal reasons, about which there has been some very strong reporting. The Frogs will have to over come any potential distraction that may cause while also dealing with the absence of a starter and the team’s emotional leader. Coach Jamie Dixon will turn to Xavier Cork and Jakobe Coles to offer big contributions in the paint.

Which team will advance to the Semifinals? Join us in the comments section below as we follow today’s action.

MAR. 9 | T-MOBILE CENTER (19,135) | KANSAS CITY, MO | 8:30 PM

How to watch & listen:

Broadcast: ESPN/2

Online Streaming: WatchESPN // ESPN App

Play-By-Play: Rich Hollenberg Analyst: Chris Spatola Reporter: Kris Budden

Radio: AM 570 KLIF | XM/SXM

Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: John Denton

Series History:

Series: KSU leads 21-11

Neutral: KSU leads 4-2

First Meeting: KSU won 75-17 (12/11/47) in Manhattan

Last Meeting: KSU won 82-61 (2/7/23) in Manhattan

Winning Streak: KSU, W1

Dixon vs. KSU: 8-9

Rankings:

TCU

AP: 22

KenPom: 25

NET: 28

KSU

AP: 12

KenPom: 18

NET: 17

Moneyline: TCU: -130; KSU: +110

Spread: TCU: -2

Point Total: 148

TCU vs. Kansas State Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Damion Baugh TCU 13 5 5.5 Emanuel Miller TCU 12.5 7.5 - Mike Miles TCU 16.5 3 2.5 Keyontae Johnson KSU 17.5 6.5 - Markquis Nowell KSU 18.5 - 7 Nae'Qwan Tomlin KSU 9 5.5 -

GAME NOTES:

No. 22 and sixth-seeded TCU will begin play in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship against No. 12 and third-seeded Kansas State on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

TCU finished in a tie for fifth place in the Big 12, matching last season for the best in program history.

TCU is a six seed in the championship for the first time and has a bye into the quarterfinals for the third time.

This season, TCU has defeated each of the top four seeds, including a 23-point win at top-seed Kansas.

TCU’s nine Big 12 wins matches its most-ever in the conference (2018).

TCU is attempting to play in the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1953.

TCU has 20 wins for the fifth time in the last seven seasons after going 11 seasons without any.

TCU is ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the 14th consecutive week, extending its program record.

TCU is 5-6 against AP Top 25 teams this season, matching its program record from last season.

TCU is 7-10 against NET Q1 opponents and 5-0 against NET Q2. Last season, TCU was 8-8 in Q1 games.

Of TCU’s 32 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 18 have come in the seven seasons under Dixon.

Damion Baugh, Mike Miles Jr. and Emanuel Miller were named All-Big 12 Conference.

Miles became the first Horned Frog to be named a three-time All-Big 12 Conference player.

Baugh and Miles were also named Second Team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press.

Miles ranks 19th on TCU’s all-time scoring list with 1,210 career points.

Miles, who is averaging 17.2 points per game, was named to the John R. Wooden Award Final Ballot (top 15).

Emanuel Miller ranks 15th in the Big 12 with 12.7 points per game and ranks sixth with 6.5 rebounds per game.

Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 53.2 percent. He’s shooting a team-best 19-of-45 (42.2%) from 3-point range.

Damion Baugh has led/tied the Frogs in assists in 14-straight games and in 22 of the last 25.

Baugh’s 6.0 assists per game rank third in the Big 12. Ø Baugh is the only player in the country averaging at least 14 points, six assists, four rebounds and one steal.

TCU leads the nation with 18.8 fastbreak points per game. Last season, TCU’s fastbreak average was 10.6.

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game.

TCU has improved its assist/turnover radio this season (1.34/3rd in Big 12) from a year ago (0.94/8th).

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 25th nationally with a +3.4 turnover margin.

TCU forces 15.7 turnovers per game which ranks third in the Big 12.

TCU leads the Big 12 in shooting percentage in conference games only (47.0).

TCU ranks 24th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.1).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 33rd nationally with 4.6 blocked shots per game.

TCU has used 15 different starting lineups, which is the most among teams in power five conferences.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

After being picked to finish last in the Big 12, Kansas State finished in a tie for third with Baylor

The Wildcats are led by Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Keyontae Johnson who ranks second with 17.7 points per game.

UP NEXT

TCU would face the winner of No. 2 seed Texas and No. 7 Oklahoma State