Baseball: TCU dominates midweek matchup against UT-Arlington

After Tuesday night’s dominant 11-run win over UT Arlington, it looked as if TCU Baseball might be rounding back into its usual form.

TCU baseball extended their winning streak, at the time, to six games after the resounding 14-3 win against UT Arlington on Tuesday night.

Anthony Silva’s two home runs and Cole Fontenelle’s four RBIs helped the Horned Frogs maintain their winning run.

The game started with TCU taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to Brayden Taylor’s RBI-double and Karson Bowen’s single. UT Arlington quickly leveled the score in the second inning, but TCU regained the lead in the third inning with a base knock from Cole Fontenelle.

TCU then exploded for back-to-back three-run innings, with Silva hitting a two-run shot in the fourth inning and a three-run shot in the fifth inning to extend TCU’s lead to 9-2. Two more runs were added in the sixth inning, and Fontenelle’s three-run blast in the ninth inning capped off a great night for the Horned Frogs.

Oh. My. Goodness @antwansilva1 one ups himself with a 3-run shot for his second home run of the night.#FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/oNtWSjWask — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) March 29, 2023

Braeden Sloan pitched an excellent game, allowing only two runs on four hits while striking out a career-high seven batters to earn the win. Chase Hoover, Cohen Feser, and River Ridings each tossed a scoreless inning in relief.

Silva was the standout performer, driving in five runs for the second consecutive game. He had 12 RBIs during TCU’s current six-game winning streak. Fontenelle hit his fifth home run of the season and reached safely for the 18th consecutive game.

TCU will look to continue its winning ways this weekend when the squad takes on Texas Tech in a three-game series, televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.