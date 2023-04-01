REPORT: Delaware transfer guard Jameer Nelson Jr. commits to TCU

Jamie Dixon did not wait long into the offseason to make waves in the transfer market as he looks to to restock the Horned Frogs’ roster for another NCAA Tournament run in 2023-24. As reported by Jon Rothstein, Delaware guard Jameer Nelson Jr, the #4 overall player in the transfer portal, has pledged to join the Horned Frogs for his fifth season in college basketball.

Source: Delaware transfer Jameer Nelson Jr. has committed to TCU. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 1, 2023

Nelson played two seasons at George Washington before spending two seasons at Delaware where he helped lead the Blue Jays to a CAA Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament during the 2021-22 season. A two-way threat, in 2022-23 Nelson led the CAA in scoring at 20.6 points per game to earn First Team All-Conference while also being First Team All-Defense. You may recognize his name, as his father Jameer Nelson Sr. was the 2004 National Player of the Year and a consensus All-American guard at Saint Joseph’s before becoming a First Round pick in the NBA where he played for 17 seasons.

The Horned Frogs needed backcourt support as starting PG Mike Miles Jr. has declared for the NBA and Freshman PJ Haggerty has entered the transfer portal; the addition of a prized transfer portal prospect will go a long way towards building the roster for next season. However, don’t expect Dixon and crew to rest on this recruiting win as the Frogs will continue to be active in the transfer portal this offseason.