Men’s Basketball: Coastal Carolina transfer Essam Mostafa commits to TCU

TCU scored its second transfer portal player of the offseason on Monday afternoon, with Coastal Carolina center Essam Mostafa announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on social media. The 6-foot-9, 250-pounder from Cairo, Egypt averaged a double-double for the Chanticleers last season, scoring 12.4 points and adding 10.0 rebounds per game.

Mostafa spent three seasons at Coastal Carolina, averaging double figures in scoring for his collegiate career. Mostafa appeared in 26 games for the Coastal Carolina team during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 28.9 minutes and shooting 55.2 percent from the field. Mostafa becomes the second transfer portal addition for head coach Jamie Dixon and the Horned Frogs, who added former Delaware guard Jameer Nelson Jr. earlier this month.