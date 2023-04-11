Men’s Basketball: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi transfer Trey Tennyson commits to TCU

TCU men’s basketball added another player to the 2023-24 roster on Tuesday, with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi guard Trey Tennyson announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on social media. Tennyson spent two seasons with the Islanders, averaging 15.7 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from 3-point range. The 6-foot-4 guard from Arlington, Texas shot 86.2 percent from the free-throw line and converted 174 total 3-point shots during his two-year collegiate career with the Islanders.

Tennyson started his collegiate career at Central Connecticut State, where he played in 28 games during the 2019-20 season before transferring to Ranger College in Texas and competing at the JUCO level over the 2020-21 campaign. Tennyson then arrived at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and played in 70 games with 47 starts over the last two seasons. Tennyson becomes the third transfer portal addition made by the Horned Frogs, who also earned commitments from Delaware’s Jameer Nelson Jr. and Coastal Carolina’s Essam Mostafa. Tennyson ranks as a three-star transfer according to the 247Sports ratings.

Trey Tennyson just broke the all time single season 3 point record for Texas A&M Corpus Christi. pic.twitter.com/JkK8XsY4TT — Brandon Burks (@bdon2016) February 25, 2023

Tennyson and the Islanders appeared in the NCAA Tournament during the 2021-22 season, falling in the play-in round against Texas Southern. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s single-season 3-point record holder, Tennyson led the Islanders with 18 points in the loss. The Horned Frogs will need shooting in the backcourt after losing guard Mike Miles Jr. to the NBA Draft as well as reserve guards Shahada Wells and P.J. Haggerty to the transfer portal.