Horned Frog Sports Roundup: April 13, 2023

Men’s Golf:

TCU Men’s Golf traveled down to College Station for the Aggie Invitational earlier this week and finished fourth in a loaded field that included six teams ranked in the top fifty in the nation. The Frogs finished one under as a team and were led by Gustav Frimodt who finished tied for second overall individually in the tournament. Frimodt, who had missed the last tournament due to injury, shot six under through three rounds, highlighted by a five-under, round one score of 67.

Aymeric Laussot finished under par in the tournament as well with a one-under total that had him tied for fourteenth overall in the individual rankings. Laussot bounced back from a tough round one and shot a combined five under in the final two rounds with his best round being round three where he shot four under par. Maxence Giboudot had a very strong first two rounds before a rough final round as he shot seventy-one and sixty-nine in the first two rounds respectively.

The number thirty-eight-ranked Frogs were one of four teams to shoot under par on the week and finished ahead of number twenty-four-ranked Baylor and number forty-seven-ranked Houston. Next for the Frogs is the Big 12 Championship in Hutchinson, Kansas at Prairie Dunes Country Club, on April 24th-26th.

Women’s Golf:

TCU Women’s Golf came in as the sixth seed in Big 12 Match Play and had a great showing finishing third overall. On day one of the tournament, the Frogs won two of their four matches as they took down Iowa State and Kansas State both by scores of 3-1-1 and dropped their matches against Texas and Oklahoma by scores of 4-1-0 and 3-2-0 respectively.

Caitlyn Macnab was phenomenal for the Frogs as she won all four of her pairings on day one and was responsible for TCU’s only victory over the first-seeded Longhorns. Sofia Barroso Sa and Sabrina Nguyen both won two of their pairings, helping propel the Horned Frogs to their two victories on the day.

Day two saw the Frogs win two of their three matches to earn a spot in the third-place match with wins against Oklahoma State and Texas Tech and a loss against Texas. Macnab continued her excellent weekend with two more wins against Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. Lois Lau had an excellent second day as she went undefeated and picked up three victories for the Frogs. Trinity King was a big part of the Frogs’ wins as she picked up wins against OSU and Tech as well.

Baylor would be the Frogs’ opponent in the third-place match and the TCU women’s team would finish one spot ahead of their rivals like the men’s team did in their tournament. Macnab finished off her weekend with yet another victory to move her record on the weekend to 7-1. Lau continued her strong play from Saturday into Sunday as she picked up a victory for the Frogs. Nguyen was the final winner for TCU as she closed out a strong weekend with a win, giving the Frogs a 3-2-0 win and a third-place finish.

TCU Women’s Golf will next play in the Big 12 Championship in Dallas at the Dallas Athletic Club on April 21st-23rd.

Women’s Tennis:

TCU Women’s Tennis secured their best win in the 2023 season so far, this past weekend on a road trip to Lubbock, Texas where they beat the Red Raiders in a thrilling, come-from-behind, 4-3 victory.

Texas Tech entered the meet ranked 31st in the nation and got off to a strong start as they won the doubles point thanks to victories over the Horned Frogs’ first and third pairings in Yu-Chin Tsai/Helena Narmont and Tiphanie Lemaitre/Destinee Martins. Mercedes Aristegui and Jade Otway were leading the second doubles pairing from Tech by a score of 5-4 when the point was clinched.

The Frogs stormed back in singles, however, as Martins tied the meet at 1 point each with a three-set victory over the fifth singles player from Texas Tech. Martins overcame a loss in the first set to win the next two easily by scores of 6-1 and 6-2 respectively. Lemaitre gave TCU its first lead of the meet with a straight sets victory over the top singles player from Tech by a score of 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.

Tsai extended the lead to 3-1 in favor of the Frogs with a straight sets victory on court three by a score of 6-4, 6-4. Tech would tie the match at three points apiece with two straight three-set victories as Aristegui and Otway would both come one set away from clinching. The meet would come down to the sixth singles player from each side as Narmont for TCU faced off against Andreea Lila from Texas Tech. After dropping the first set, Narmont won a very close second set that went to a tiebreaker, setting up a decisive set three. Helena Narmont showed ice water in her veins, winning the final set 6-3, clinching the meet for the Frogs in the process.

The Horned Frogs would head back to Fort Worth and continue the positive momentum with a 4-1 win over Wichita State the following Monday. The Frogs would once again play from behind as they dropped the doubles point after the top two pairings from Wichita State won their matches. TCU would respond by winning six of six first sets in the singles matches and by not losing a set in singles on the day. Lemaitre would secure the meet clincher with a 6-0 second set win as Aristegui, Tsai, and Martins all collected straight-set victories as well.

TCU will next travel to Ames, Iowa this Friday for another opportunity for a huge road win as the Cyclones have had a very successful season and are ranked number twelve in the nation. The Frogs will stay on the road this weekend and head to Morgantown for a tilt with the Mountaineers this Sunday to wrap up their regular season.