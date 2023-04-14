Frogs O’ War Podcast: Cowboys Conquered

TCU Baseball took a series from Oklahoma State to move up the Big 12 ranks. Russ Hodges & Anthony North discuss Frogball’s 3-1 week and all the #GoFrogs news of the week

Including:

Football Spring Game Preview

Basketball Transfer Additions

Men’s Tennis move to 20-1 ahead of season finale vs. No. 1 Texas

Beach Volleyball undefeated into final weekend in CA, including vs. No. 3 UCLA

We’re having issue with the audio podcast distributor this week, so for now it’s just the YouTube version, we’ll have audio-only updated here as soon as available