 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Frogs O’ War Podcast: Cowboys Conquered

By Anthony North and Russell Hodges
/ new

TCU Baseball took a series from Oklahoma State to move up the Big 12 ranks. Russ Hodges & Anthony North discuss Frogball’s 3-1 week and all the #GoFrogs news of the week

Including:

  • Football Spring Game Preview
  • Basketball Transfer Additions
  • Men’s Tennis move to 20-1 ahead of season finale vs. No. 1 Texas
  • Beach Volleyball undefeated into final weekend in CA, including vs. No. 3 UCLA

Subscribe to the YouTube channel and wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!

We’re having issue with the audio podcast distributor this week, so for now it’s just the YouTube version, we’ll have audio-only updated here as soon as available

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...