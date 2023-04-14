Beach Volleyball: Frogs sweep TCU Invitational

Keep the brooms out, TCU has gone back to back in full tournament sweeps over the past two weeks. Easter weekend, TCU hosted the final tournament in Fort Worth and cleaned house as they were 5-0 against Florida Gulf Coast, Texas A&M CC, UTEP, and Houston Christian. It was a record breaking weekend once again as the Frogs completed nine straight sweeps and extended their single season sweeps record to 22. Let’s break down each day’s matchups:

Day 1:

TCU began the invitation re-facing Florida Gulf Coast, their previous opponent, and the results were a carbon copy: 5-0, no third set matchups, and domination from top to bottom. TCU won all 10 sets with ease, completing their third sweep of FGCU. Rochelle Scott and Hailey Brockett remained unbeaten as a pairing and are riding a 17 match winning streak—the longest in program history.

It was more of the same against A&M Corpus Christi. TCU is 14-0 against the school and only dropped a single set in their matchup against the Islanders. Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno once again clinched the matchup for the Frogs as they cruised 21-8, 21-12, bringing the duo to 22-1 for the season to-date. Three of the matches against A&M-CC contained sets where the Islanders could not eclipse 10 points.

Day 2:

It was Senior Day for TCU on Saturday, and the team once again showed out. Hailey Brockett, Kate Privett, and Rochelle Scott, the three TCU Seniors, had a perfect day and weekend, each reaching 4-0 to cap off an outstanding season run for the top team in the country. Against UTEP, TCU once again swept the matchup without dropping a set. Scott and Brockett extended their program record unbeaten streak from 17 to 19 as their match was wrapped up nicely 21-14, 21-14.

Against Houston Christian, TCU extended their win streak against Texas-based schools to 37-0 with their 5-0 shutout of the Huskies. Winning 10 of 11 sets played, it was Alvarez and Moreno wrapping up the full weekend sweep again in dominant fashion, 21-15, 21-8. TCU will end the season a perfect 12-0 at home, have extended their home win streak to 40 matches, and have their third 5-0 weekend.

Up Next:

This weekend, TCU heads to California to face off against a tough field in the Center of Effort Challenge. Opponents include Cal Poly, #4 UCLA, and #18 Pepperdine. After days of facing off with unranked opponents, look for TCU to prove their metal against a slate of good California schools. We’ll be back to review the results next week.