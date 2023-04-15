Football: 3-Star Offensive Tackle Ryan Hughes commits to TCU

Football is won at the line of scrimmage and the TCU Horned Frogs just got better up front with the addition of Woodlands, TX Offensive Tackle Ryan Hughes. He is the 2nd commitment of TCU’ 2024 Class, following Aledo QB Hauss Hejny. Hughes visited TCU last weekend and announced his commitment via social media on Saturday.

The 6’ 7”, 295 lb mauler is rated as a 3-star on 247Sports, ranking as the No. 61 OT in the 2024 Class and No. 103 overall in the state of Texas. Hughes also held offers from Nebraska, Virginia, Houston, Air Force, and Army among others.