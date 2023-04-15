Four Frogs enter transfer portal on opening day of post-spring transfer window

Friday night was the TCU Football Spring Game, offering a first glimpse of the 2023 Horned Frogs and marking the official closure of spring practice. However Saturday was the first day of the post-spring transfer window and four TCU players have decided to enter their name into the portal with intention take their talents elsewhere in search of a new opportunity.

WR Blair Conwright

A Junior despite entering his fifth year in college football, having used a redshirt and a COVID year, Conwright had some prime moments during his time with the Frogs. A surprise starter atop the depth chart to open the 2020 season, he scored a TD in the season opener against Iowa State. He fell behind in the WR pecking order under Sonny Dykes, securing just 5 receptions in the 15 games of 2022. For his career, Conwright had 39 receptions for 552 yards and 3 TDs in 30 games of action for the Frogs. He was a 3-star prospect in the Class of 2019 out of Lubbock (TX) Coronado, choosing TCU over Air Force, Kansas, and SMU.

OL Altrique Barlow

Departing after three seasons with the Frogs, Barlow played in 17 total games; in 2022 he participated in ten contests with all but one of his snaps coming on special teams plays. He appeared to be in line for a significant role increase in 2023 with many departures along the Offensive Line, but will look to find that opportunity elsewhere. He was a 3-star prospect in the Class of 2020 out of Virginia Beach (VA) Catholic, choosing TCU over Auburn and Virginia Tech.

DL Doug Blue-Eli

The former JUCO All-American spent one season with the Horned Frogs, playing in four games and recording one tackle in the Frogs’ win over FCS Tarleton State. He was a top-50 overall JUCO prospect in the Class of 2022 out of Monroe College, selecting the Frogs over Western Kentucky.

S Deshawn McCuin

In four seasons at TCU, McCuin played in 15 games, accumulating 17 total tackles, one interception, and one pass defensed. Primarily a special teams contributor, McCuin faced a steep climb up the depth chart to earn snaps at Safety with returning starters and another strong recruiting class at the position. He was a 3-star prospect in the Class of 2019 out of Jacksonville, TX, picking TCU over Louisiana-Monroe

The spring transfer window opened today April 15 and will remain open through the end of April, Sunday the 30th. Fans can expect rosters to continue to fluctuate across College Football as players enter the transfer portal during this window and we’ll continue to see how it may impact TCU and the Big 12. During the winter transfer window, TCU added nine players while seven former Frogs entered the portal. TCU opens the 2023 season on Saturday September 2 against the Colorado Buffaloes in Amon G. Carter Stadium.