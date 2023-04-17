Football: TCU cornerbacks Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins enter transfer portal

TCU football saw two more players enter the transfer portal after the conclusion of spring practices, with veteran cornerbacks Noah Daniels and Keontae Jenkins each leaving the program. Daniels spent six seasons with the Horned Frogs and was a high-level starter at one time before injuries ultimately kept him off the field for extended periods of time. Jenkins was a former four-star recruit who spent three seasons with the Horned Frogs. 247Sports and Horned Frog Blitz insider Jeremy Clark tweeted the news on Monday.

Daniels appeared in 29 games over his six-year career at TCU and finished with 35 total tackles along with eight passes defensed. The 6-footer from League City, Texas missed the 2019 season as well as chunks of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with injuries, but was considered one of the top corners in college football when healthy. A redshirt senior, Daniels was listed on the 2023 roster for a seventh season before entering the portal.

Jenkins appeared in three games during the 2022 season before missing the remainder of the season with an injury. The 5-foot-10 redshirt sophomore from South Norfolk, Virginia was a four-star prospect and appeared in 15 games during his three-year career at TCU, but wasn’t able to crack the depth chart and find a significant role outside of special teams. Jenkins finished his Horned Frog career with three total tackles across three seasons.