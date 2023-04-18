Football: WR Jordan Hudson headlines four TCU players entering transfer portal

TCU football saw four more players enter the transfer portal after the conclusion of spring camp. Wide receiver Jordan Hudson as well as cornerback Kyron Chambers, linebacker Landyn Watson and offensive lineman Noah Bolticoff are all reportedly leaving the program. The Horned Frogs saw cornerbacks Noah Daniels and Keontae Jenkins enter the portal yesterday after four others including offensive lineman Altrique Barlow, safety Deshawn McCuin, defensive lineman Douglas Blue-Eli and wide receiver Blair Conwright departed over the weekend. Hudson was one of TCU’s highest ranked recruits of the 2022 class.

Hudson appeared in 14 games during the 2022 season and caught 14 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns. The former four-star recruit had been primed for a potential breakout sophomore season prior to entering the transfer portal on Tuesday. Hudson’s departure seemingly clears the way for former Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson, who has reportedly had a strong spring camp, to become a starter opposite Savion Williams, who appeares primed for the X-slot role vacated by Quentin Johnston. Both Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Jeremy Clark of 247Sports and Horned Frog Blitz reported the latest flurry of players entering the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Chambers spent one season with the Horned Frogs, appearing in five games during the 2022 season but finishing with zero tackles. The former three-star recruit from South Oak Cliff was a highly touted prospect who will now look for a chance to compete for a starting role elsewhere. Also a former three-star recruit who spent two seasons at TCU, Watson finished with three games played and had moved to linebacker after beginning his collegiate career as a defensive lineman. Bolticoff is a former three-star lineman who appeared in seven games over the last two seasons including six during the 2022 campaign, where he cracked the two-deep and saw limited reps as a reserve guard.