TCU Football spring practice concluded with its Spring Game exhibition in Amon G. Carter Stadium. Russ Hodges & Anthony North discuss what they saw from the game and how it might translate to the fall.

Also covered:

Spring transfer window impacts TCU Football

TCU Baseball flounders in non-conference games

Postseason play for Tennis, Equestrian, and Beach Volleyball

