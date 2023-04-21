Football: TCU TE Alex Honig enters transfer portal

TCU tight end and former three-star quarterback prospect Alex Honig entered the transfer portal on Thursday, according to Jeremy Clark of 247Sports and Horned Frog Blitz. The German-born player who committed to the Horned Frogs over Baylor and UMass spent two seasons with TCU, beginning his collegiate career as a quarterback before transitioning to the tight end position. Honig missed the 2021 season due to an injury, but appeared in 12 games as a special teamer during the 2022 season and saw two offensive snaps.

#TCU TE Alex Honig is in the transfer portal — Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB247) April 20, 2023

Honig was rated as the No. 1 quarterback and overall player in Germany before arriving in Fort Worth. The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder moved to tight end last season, but was unable to earn significant playing time behind veterans Jared Wiley and D’Andre Rogers, who both figure to play large roles in the TCU passing attack this coming season. The Horned Frogs have lost two tight ends to the transfer portal this offseason, with former Mississippi State transfer Geor’quarius Spivey opting to return to the Bulldogs after two years at TCU.