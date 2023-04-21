 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Women’s Basketball: Arizona transfer guard Madison Conner signs with TCU

Horned Frogs bring in another talent from the Pac 12

By Anthony North
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 08 Women’s Oregon at Arizona Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TCU Horned Frogs Women’s Basketball and new head Coach Mark Campbell have hit the ground running upon his arrival in Fort Worth. Having previously added high-profile Forward Sedona Prince from Oregon, TCU returned to the Pac 12 for its next transfer addition with the signing of Arizona Wildcats transfer Madison Conner.

The 5’11” guard from Chandler, AZ was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, ranking as the #71 overall recruit nationally in the Class of 2021, per ESPN. In her career with the Wildcats, she appeared in 66 games, averaging 12.6 minutes per game. During the 2022-23 season, Conner scored 6.8 points per game while averaging 1.6 rebounds and just under one assist per game. Conner profiles as a potentially elite shooting guard, firing over 37% last season from behind the three-point arc while also draining 94% of her free throws. The Horned Frogs are looking for a bounce back season under the new coaching staff after finishing the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 8-23 and just one win in Big 12 play.

