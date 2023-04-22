Men’s Basketball: Oklahoma State transfer Avery Anderson III commits to TCU

TCU men’s basketball continued a red-hot offseason in the transfer portal on Saturday, with Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III announcing his commitment to head coach Jamie Dixon and the Horned Frogs on social media. Anderson III becomes the fourth player TCU has added through the transfer portal this offseason, following Delaware’s Jameer Nelson Jr., Coastal Carolina’s Essam Mostafa and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Trevian Tennyson.

I’m sorry for the wait, I’m sorry for the waitttt!!! ‍♂️ #3isBACK pic.twitter.com/YCAPJjoJg4 — Avery Anderson III (@averyanderson3_) April 22, 2023

A three-year starter for the Cowboys, Anderson III averaged 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this past season while shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 82.3 percent from the free-throw line. Anderson started 22 games during the 2022-23 season, but missed some time due to injuries. The 6-foot-3 guard from Justin, Texas spent four years at Oklahoma State, appering in 109 games with 80 career starts. Anderson III has averaged double figures in scoring over each of the last three seasons. The former four-star prospect is also a plus defender, averaging 1.4 steals per game over his four-year collegiate career.