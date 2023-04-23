Football: Minnesota WR transfer Dylan Wright commits to TCU

With spring practices officially over, TCU football has seen roughly a dozen or so players opt to leave the program through the transfer portal. The Horned Frogs have found their first post-spring addition to the 2023 roster, however, with former Minnesota wide receiver Dylan Wright announcing his commitment to TCU on social media Sunday afternoon. Wright will join an already loaded wide receiving corps that includes Alabama transfer JoJo Earle, Oklahoma State transfer John Paul Richardson and LSU transfer Jack Bech.

Wright spent two years with the Golden Gophers, catching 35 passes for 645 yards and five touchdowns while appearing in 24 games. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder from Dallas, Texas was a four-star recruit out of high school and will have an opportunity to finish his collegiate career in his home state. TCU lost two receivers to the transfer portal after the conclusion of spring practices, with Blair Conwright and Jordan Hudson each leaving the program.

Wright averaged 18.4 yards per catch at Minnesota with a career-long reception of 42 yards. The veteran receiver began his collegiate career at Texas A&M, where he appeared in eight games across the 2019 and 2020 seasons before transferring to the Golden Gophers.