TCU News: How many Horned Frogs will become Dallas Cowboys?

NFL Draft:

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys hope to take advantage of TCU’s special season in NFL Draft | Fort Worth Star Telegram

The local NFL franchise has taken notice of the Horned Frogs and is doing its homework on the hometown heroes to potentially add to the roster

The Cowboys have had visits and meetings with receiver Quentin Johnston, offensive lineman Steve Avila, cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, running back Kendre Miller, running back Emari Demercado, quarterback Max Duggan and linebacker Dee Winters. “I mean, just really a credit to their success,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of the number of TCU players the Cowboys have taken an interest in. “Just the winning that they have done, the individuals, the guys that have come in. They’ve done a great job. I think it’s real credit to TCU and what they’ve accomplished and the type of players they have coming into the draft.”

Ranking the Top 25 NFL Draft Prospect with Texas Ties | Dave Campbell's Texas Football

The state of Texas will always produce top tier NFL talent, where do your favorite Horned Frogs rank on the list of the best prospects for 2023?

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU, Temple

The buzz: Johnston is a physical freak. He’s a 6-3 wide receiver who excels in the vertical passing game. He can out jump nearly every defensive back in the world, and his speed is an advantage. The physical tools are there to eventually become a Pro Bowler in the right system. He’ll be a late first round pick and immediately make an impact for some football team.

Miami Dolphins Potential Draft Target: TCU IOL Steve Avila | Sports Illustrated

Scouting report on TCU interior offensive lineman Steve Avila. Could he be taking his talents to South Beach?

From a scheme perspective, Avila will do wonders for the Dolphins’ inside zone and power concepts.

2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: TCU LB Dee Winters | Steelers Depot

Could Dee Winters become the next feared Steelers LB?

getting someone like Winters who could rotate and operate as a speed rusher off the edge could bring intriguing value worth grabbing in the later rounds

5 CB prospects to watch for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft | FanSided

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is getting buzz in the middle rounds, perhaps he'll be headed to the Mile High city

Hodges-Tomlinson’s change of direction, route recognition, tackling ability at just 5 foot 8 inches and 178 pounds is quite remarkable but ultimately his size will be the only reason his draft stock decreases at all.

If the Broncos are able to get their hands on Hodges-Tomlinson in the 3rd round, they’ll be adding a very tough and gritty player that will bring elite ball skills to Vance Joseph’s defense

Basketball:

Former TCU guard Shahada Wells transfers to McNeese | KPLC News, Lake Charles

The former Horned Frog has found his new basketball home in Louisiana

Wells comes to Lake Charles after two years in Fort Worth as a TCU Horned Frog and a season in Arlington as a UT Arlington Maverick. In his one season with UTA Wells started in 24 of the 25 games he appeared in where he led the Mavericks in scoring with 16.8 per game, assists with 3.8 per game, and steals with 2.2 per game in 2020-21, before deciding to transfer to TCU. With TCU Wells didn’t make the same impact as he did with UTA, but in 42 games, nine of which he started, Wells averaged 5.2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal per game while averaging 15.6 minutes per game.

Kats add 6-11 TCU transfer | Go Bearkats

Souleymane Doumbia will head to Huntsville to continue his college career

"First and foremost, Souley is an amazing young man whose story of perseverance and hard work is inspiring," Mudge said. "His level of athleticism, toughness, size and skill is going to be a game changer in helping us compete at the top of Conference USA. As one of the best junior college players in the country coming out of Navarro, he was able to show how he can affect the game on both ends at a high level. We are excited to be the coaches who get to help him be the best player and man that he can be."

PJ Haggerty Commits to Tulsa | @HaggertyPj

The former shooting guard was redshirted for his Freshman season at TCU and will get a chance to perform in the AAC.

Football:

Local products Vasko, Jenkins commit to Coastal Carolina | WTKR News

Former TCU cornerback Keontae Jenkins has committed to join the Chanticleers next season

Jenkins was a four star cornerback coming out of Catholic and committed to the Horned Frogs. He appeared in three games in 2020 and would end up redshirting that campaign. 2021 saw Jenkins play in nine contests, tallying three tackles. The former Crusader, who also attended Frank Cox, played in three games in 2022 before suffering a season ending injury.

Kendal Briles has one goal in mind with the new-look TCU offense | Footballscoop

What does the new Horned Frog OC expect from his offense: Production