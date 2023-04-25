Football: Oregon State QB transfer Chance Nolan commits to TCU

TCU football continued to cook in the transfer portal on Tuesday, with Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on social media. Nolan will bring much-needed depth and experience to the quarterback room, which currently features only two scholarship signal callers in redshirt sophomore Chandler Morris and freshman Josh Hoover. Nolan will be a sixth-year senior for the 2023 season.

Nolan spent three seasons with Oregon State, where he started 15 games and recorded 2,677 passing yards along with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during the 2021 campaign. Nolan began his collegiate career with Middle Tennessee State, where he spent one season before transferring to Saddleback College. Nolan excelled at the JUCO level, throwing for over 3,300 yards in 2019 before moving on to Oregon State, where he compiled 4,153 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and 20 interceptions over three seasons. Nolan added 508 rushing yards and five touchdowns over his three-year career at OSU.