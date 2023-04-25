Football: Three-star defensive end Travis Jackson commits to TCU

TCU football added a big-time defensive talent to the Class of 2024 on Friday, with three-star defensive end Travis Jackson announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on social media. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from Tyler currently ranks as the No. 24 edge rusher and the No. 54 prospect from Texas in his class by 247Sports. Jackson becomes the third recruit to choose TCU for the Class of 2024 (Hauss Hejny and Ryan Hughes).

Jackson becomes the highest-rated recruit in the Class of 2024 for the Horned Frogs, who move up to No. 54 overall in the 247Sports rankings with his pledge on Friday. All three recruits in the Class of 2024 are from Texas, with the three-star quarterback Hejny hailing from Aledo and the three-star offensive lineman Hughes coming from The Woodlands.