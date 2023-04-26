TCU News: “The Horned Frogs are trying to keep BYU fans out of Amon G. Carter Stadium”

NFL Draft:

10 sleepers the NY Giants should target in the 2023 NFL Draft

If Max Duggan heads to the Big Apple, how long before he usurps Daniel Jones?

Max Duggan has the tools to be a solid backup. He is a true-dual threat quarterback, which is exactly what you want in a backup quarterback. NFL offenses tend to hand the ball off a lot when they are playing with their backup quarterback. If the backup quarterback can run, it makes the defense’s job stopping the run much harder.

Max Duggan Scouting Report | Neptune Scouting

The case for Max Duggan as a future NFL QB with upside; he may get drafted earlier than everyone expects

He is a gritty runner, with surprisingly good footwork for a quarterback. Duggan is tough, his frame allows him to put his body on the line with no real problem. I believe that if Duggan gets placed into a Shanahan-style offense, which it feels like half the league runs, he could be very successful. Duggan has huge upside in the league if utilized right.

Quentin Johnston NFL Draft Scouting Report | The 33rd Team

TCU WR Quentin Johnston Scouting Report and NFL Draft Outlook including Strengths, Weaknesses, Combine Results and Pro Player Comparison. The Horned Frogs star ranks as the top WR in the class

Quentin Johnston is an outstanding talent who has the size, length, explosiveness and run-after-catch ability to be a No. 1 wideout in the NFL. His skill set will translate to the NFL, and there’s a chance that he will be a better pro player than he was in college.

Football:

Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner Enters Transfer Portal, TCU Listed as Potential Landing Spot | Heartland College Sport

Could the Horned Frogs be adding even more talent to its QB room? Fighting Irish transfer quarterback Tyler Buchner has has been linked to TCU as a potential landing spot, even after bringing in Oregon State’s Chance Nolan

Buchner enters after an injury-ridden season last year where he was only able to see action in a handful of games but found a way to be productive in all of them. The sophomore quarterback enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining and should generate buzz from multiple quarterback-needy teams including the TCU Horned Frogs, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Gary Patterson on THE HERD with Colin Cowherd | YouTube

The former Horned Frogs' Head Coach was on the Colin Cowherd show, speaking on Max Duggan, Bijan Robinson, Patrick Mahomes, and how players make the transition from the college game to the NFL

BYU football tickets hard to get from TCU | Deseret News

New teams in the Big 12 means new fanbases are triggered by the Keep It Purple Plan.

As old Mountain West Conference foes BYU and TCU meet again as conference mates, this time in the Big 12, the Horned Frogs are trying to keep BYU fans out of Amon G. Carter Stadium. The only way to buy tickets to TCU’s 2023 home games against in-state rival Texas and BYU through the TCU ticket office is to purchase either season tickets or a mini-plan.

Pro Frogs:

Six reasons why the Carolina Panthers are a great landing spot for Bryce Young | Yahoo Sports

Andy Dalton will look to serve as the wise old man on campus, guiding whomever the Panthers take at #1 overall in the ways of the NFL. He may also just perform too well to immediately cede the starting job

Everywhere Dalton has been, he has provided stability at the position as well as being a well-traveled veteran at this point. Bryce enters the league with a high IQ, but with Dalton also in his ear, I expect him to grow quickly.

Yazmeen Ryan is making a difference ‘with and without the ball’ for Gotham | Equalizer Soccer

Following transfer from Portland to New York, the former Frog is developing into one of the NWSL's most promising players. She has started each league match of the season for Gotham FC in the midfield or at the wing; Gotham is 3-0-1 on the season and in a 3-way tie for 2nd in the league