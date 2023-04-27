TCU News: “Quentin Johnston has it all”

NFL Draft:

2023 NFL Draft: 5 best fits for Buffalo Bills | WHEC News

QJ in that Bills offense would be a nightmare for the AFC

Quentin Johnston has it all. He’s 6’3″ and 208 pounds, which would give Josh Allen an incredible body to throw to. He led the Horned Frogs in receiving during their run to the National Championship game this season, proving his winning mentality. When you look at his height, weight, and speed, Johnson is the perfect fit for this Bills offense. Johnston can be a game changer for Allen

Why the Detroit Lions should draft Quentin Johnston | SBNation

Could Quentin Johnston be in line to be the next Calvin Johnson in Detroit? Our friends at Pride of Detroit make the case for the Lions to draft TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the 18th overall pick.

So to wrap up the pros, the Lions get a big receiver who can get open a lot and do things with the ball after he catches it. Sounds like a pretty sweet deal. What more do you need? Oh yeah, he makes crazy contested catches too.

Five Big 12 Football 2023 NFL Draft Sleeper Picks | Heartland College Sports

Dylan Horton is projected as a Day 3 selection in the NFL Draft, but could become an instant contributor.

Horton was a starting defensive end on an impressive TCU team last year and showed a lot of growth during his time with the Horned Frogs. He has an explosive burst when getting out of his stance to get after the quarterback and can power through a blocker’s edge.

Steve Avila scouting report | DraftKings Nation

The TCU interior offensive lineman has shown big time power and agility, having NFL scouts excited to add him to their team

Overall, his size makes him an excellent run blocker, and he’ll be able to take on bigger defensive tackles in pass protection as well. His versatility of playing different positions in college is a plus. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Avila fill an offensive line need for a team and contribute in his rookie season.

Pro Frogs:

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies send series back to L.A. | Reuters

Former Horned Frog standout Desmond Bane led the way for Memphis to stave off elimination vs. the Lakers

Desmond Bane recorded 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Ja Morant added 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Memphis Grizzlies remained alive with a 116-99 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of a Western Conference first-round series on Wednesday.

Beach Volleyball:

CCSA Beach Volleyball Awards Announced | Coastal Collegiate Sports Association

TCU swept the honors for second consecutive year, taking home Pair of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and Coach of the Year; also placing four on All-Conference Team

Alvarez and Moreno continued their dominance in the sand in 2023...The duo racked up 28 wins on the season with half of their victories coming against ranked opponents. The pairing set a program record for the best regular season record (28-1) by any pairing at TCU and also holds the program’s career wins as a pairing record at 82-16 (83.67%) and career ranked wins at 39-14 (72.59%), achieving both records over the course of just three seasons. Khmil is the second-ever TCU Beach Volleyball student-athlete to be named Freshman of the Year in program history following Ana Vergara last season...Khmil posted a 26-3 record including a 12-3 record over ranked opponents. A few of her most notable victories include triumphs over No. 3 Florida State, No. 5 LSU (twice), No. 3 USC, No. 9 California and No. 10 Georgia State Gutierrez went back-to-back as the league’s Coach of the Year after leading his program to a 31-1 record in the regular season. The Horned Frogs earned their first-ever No. 1 ranking in the AVCA National Coaches Poll on March 7. TCU enters the CCSA Championship as the No. 2 ranked team in the national polls while being the #1 overall seed in the championship for the second-straight season

Football:

IU football adds TCU offensive lineman Noah Bolticoff from portal | The Daily Hoosier

The former Horned Frog OL has found his new home in Bloomington, securing a landing spot in the Big Ten

In 2022 Bolticoff appeared in six games. He played in the week two win over Tarleton and then in the final five contests of the season, including the College Football Playoff Semifinal and National Championship. He earned 2022 Second Team Academic All-Big 12.

TCU showing interest in Colorado WR transfer Jordyn Tyson | 247Sports

TCU has been in communications with Colorado transfer receiver Jordyn Tyson. The Allen, TX product was a 3-star in the Class of 2022. One member of the mass exodus from Boulder this week, Tyson had 4 TDs in 9 games during his freshman campaign, including a score in the season opener against the Horned Frogs

Baseball:

D1Baseball Field of 64 Projections: Week 11 | D1Baseball

In the latest bracket projection the Horned Frogs are listed as one of the last five teams in, placed as the 3-seed in the Stanford Regional

Around Campus:

40 Horned Frogs Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors | TCU Athletics

These Frogs are putting in work in the classroom too!

A total of 40 Horned Frogs were named to the 2023 Winter Academic All-Big 12 Team. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests.

In Loving Memory of Julie Johannessen | TCU Athletics

Heartbreaking news, TCU Rifle standout Julie Johannessen passed away on Sunday. With deepest condolences we send our prayers and support to her family, her teammates, and the TCU campus community