Frogs O’ War Podcast: NFL Draft Preview

It’s Draft Day! Russ Hodges & Anthony North lead off discussing what could be an historic NFL Draft for TCU, as nine or more Horned Frogs could be selected this week. What are the potential landing spots and NFL roles for guys like Quentin Johnston, Kendre Miller, and Max Duggan?
Also covered:
- Football & Basketball add key pieces from the transfer portal
- Baseball gets swept in Morgantown, but might have turned a corner with win over DBU
- Men’s Tennis: Big 12 Champs, defeating No. 1 Texas
- Golf: Men’s & Women’s wrap up conference tournaments, looking ahead to post-season play
- Beach Volleyball: Sweep of conference awards ahead of CCSA Tourney
