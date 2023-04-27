Frogs O’ War Podcast: NFL Draft Preview

It’s Draft Day! Russ Hodges & Anthony North lead off discussing what could be an historic NFL Draft for TCU, as nine or more Horned Frogs could be selected this week. What are the potential landing spots and NFL roles for guys like Quentin Johnston, Kendre Miller, and Max Duggan?

Also covered:

Football & Basketball add key pieces from the transfer portal

Baseball gets swept in Morgantown, but might have turned a corner with win over DBU

Men’s Tennis: Big 12 Champs, defeating No. 1 Texas

Golf: Men’s & Women’s wrap up conference tournaments, looking ahead to post-season play

Beach Volleyball: Sweep of conference awards ahead of CCSA Tourney

