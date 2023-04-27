TCU Football WR Quentin Johnston selected by the Chargers in first round of NFL Draft, 21st overall

Congratulations to Quentin Johnston, the first Horned Frog off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft, being selected in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 21st overall pick on Thursday night. A year after the Horned Frogs had zero players selected in the entire NFL Draft, TCU once again is placing elite talent into the professional ranks. The Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP from Temple, TX declared for the draft after three standout seasons in Fort Worth, amassing over 2,100 receiving yards and 16 total TDs.

THE PICK IS IN ! @MrJohnston____ to the L.A. Chargers with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft #GoFrogs #ProFrogs #DFWBig12Team pic.twitter.com/uWmgpqS8Ij — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) April 28, 2023

Johnston ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the TCU Pro Day and showed off explosive ability at the Combine with a 40.5” vertical jump and 11’ 2” broad jump to pair with a big frame at 6’3 and 208 lbs. Along with elite size and speed, QJ has demonstrated the skill to outmaneuver defensive backs, crisp route running, and phenomenal playmaking ability when he gets the ball in his hands.

The Chargers franchise have looked to the Horned Frogs for its first round targets in the past, selecting Pro Bowl CB Jason Verrett with the 25th pick in 2014 and Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson with the 5th pick in 2001.

Quentin Johnston is the 18th first round selection in TCU history and is the 3rd TCU WR drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2016, with Josh Doctson being selected by Washington in 2016 at #22 and Jalen Reagor picked #21 by the Philadelphia Eagles. TCU’s three WRs drafted during the First Round of those eight drafts matches the combined total of the entire 14-team Big 12 (Marquise Brown and CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma and Baylor’s Corey Coleman).

The Frogs have many more players expected to be drafted throughout the weekend, potentially matching or besting the program best total draftees, when eight Horned Frogs were selected in the 30-round 1957 draft headlined by RB Jim Swink, selected 25th overall to the Chicago Bears.