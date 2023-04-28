TCU News: “He’s a weapon to score the ball any time that he touches it”

How Quentin Johnston Impacts the Chargers Offense | Chargers.com

The LA Chargers selected TCU WR Quentin Johnston 21st overall in first round of the NFL draft and will immediately become an explosive force in the AFC West.

The Chargers offense was missing a big-play potential a season ago.

Enter TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

The Bolts added a home-run threat to their offense Thursday night by taking Johnston with the 21st overall pick in the first round.

Chargers draft Quentin Johnston: WR gives Justin Herbert needed big-play threat | The Athletic

Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco needed to add firepower to their receiver room, and Johnston fits that mold.

5 Takeaways: Quentin Johnston Has All the Traits to Succeed | Chargers.com

The Chargers' front office and coaching staff are thrilled to have the Horned Frogs' wide receiver join the roster in Los Angeles

Staley said the Bolts believe Johnston is a home-run threat from anywhere on the field.

“He’s a weapon to score the ball any time that he touches it,” Staley said. “There are very few receivers in the game who are threats to score the ball whenever they have it.”

Johnston put up plenty of eye-popping numbers last season at TCU but the most impressive one might have been this: He ranked second in FBS last year with 8.9 yards after the catch per reception.

Where will Max Duggan be drafted? | Sporting News

What scouting reports say about 2023 NFL Draft chances for TCU QB Max Duggan

Duggan, though, does have the mental makeup to stick as a backup QB in the league. Scouting reports have pegged Duggan as having an “elite” mental makeup, which can bode well for his chances of sticking in a backup role.

8 prospects the Commanders must target on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft | Fansided

TCU OL Steve Avila will not have to wait long to hear his name on Friday in Round 2 of the NFL Draft and teams are hoping he’s still around when they pick.

Avila is a powerhouse who can move and would be a Day 1 starter. The former TCU star is a bit raw, but he has the potential to develop into the best interior lineman in the draft.

Another impressive element of Avila’s contribution is leadership. He was a respected presence within the Horned Frogs’ locker room during their memorable run to the college football national championship game and communicates extremely well on the field pre-snap.

Football:

Next Man Up In CFB: Replacing QB Max Duggan At TCU | CBSSports.com

Barrett Sallee joins Jenny Dell to break down who will replace QB Max Duggan at TCU, noting the upside of Chandler Morris and the learning curve in the new offense

TCU offers Louisiana Tech transfer defensive lineman Keivie Rose | 247Sports

The Horned Frogs are looking to add some major size to the defensive front through the transfer portal