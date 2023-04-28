TCU Football RB Kendre Miller selected by the Saints in the 3rd round of NFL Draft, 71st overall

Congratulations to Kendre Miller, the third Horned Frog drafted during the 2023 NFL Draft, selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 71st overall pick. During his three seasons with TCU, Miller played in 33 games, rushing for over 2,400 yards on 6.7 yards per carry and 26 TDs while adding 229 yards and a score through the air. Miller was handed the reins to the TCU backfield in 2022 and exploded for over 1,500 total yards and 17 TDs, averaging 100 rushing yards per game.

With the 71st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select RB Kendre Miller! #SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/JRUuPZdmor — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 29, 2023

Miller suffered a knee injury during the Fiesta Bowl and was unable to play in the National Championship or participate in the NFL Combine or Pro Day athletic testing events. However, the 5’11” 215 lb. RB from Mount Enterprise, TX put plenty on tape to show that he’s a top back with breakaway speed, elite contact balance, and the ability to make defenders miss.

Kendre Miller is a darkhorse to be best back of this 2023 class in 2-3 years down the road. pic.twitter.com/EUi2CY8Pz4 — Elite Drafters (@Elite_Drafters) April 25, 2023

Miller is the first TCU running back taken in the NFL Draft since Aaron Brown was selected by the Detroit Lions in 2009; he’s the earliest drafted Horned Frog RB since LaDainian Tomlinson was selected 5th overall by the Chargers in 2001. Miller will be joining former TCU standout LB Ty Summers in New Orleans, who re-signed with the Saints for 2023 after joining the team during the 2022 season. New Orleans brought in veteran RB Jamaal Williams and still has Alvin Kamara on the roster, but Kendre Miller looks to be the future of the backfield in NOLA.