Men’s Tennis: TCU netters take home Big 12 Conference honors

TCU men’s tennis brought home a slew of Big 12 Conference honors after recently taking home the tournament crown against the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns. Head coach David Roditi was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year and Sebastian Gorzny was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year. TCU had four All-Big 12 singles honorees and three All-Big 12 doubles combos. Additionally, Sander Jong and Pedro Vives were named individual champions.

Jake Fearnley and Luc Fomba were named First-Team Doubles honorees this season. The two netters also earned First-Team Singles honors. Sander Jong and Jack Pinnington took home Second-Team Singles honors and two combos (Sander Jong/Lui Maxted and Pedro Vives/Sebastian Gorzny) received Second-Team Doubles recognition this season.

