TCU Football DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson selected by the Rams in 6th round of NFL Draft, 182 overall

Congratulations to Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, the sixth Horned Frog off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft, selected in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Rams with the 182nd overall pick. THT played in every single game during his four years at TCU, winning the Jim Thorpe Award for best defensive back in college football in 2022 with 50 tackles, 18 pass break-ups, 3 interceptions, and a forced fumble while leading TCU to an undefeated regular season and College Football Playoff Semifinal win.

Hodges-Tomlinson was invited to the East-West Shrine Game when the Senior Bowl controversially snubbed him, as Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy claimed “I mean, he’s 5-7. Our goal is to get all our players drafted.” The Waco, TX product did attend the NFL Combine, running a 4.41 40-yard dash and posting a 39” vertical jump and an 11’ 0” broad jump. He would be able to play Nickel Corner on the inside slot receivers or match up out wide on outside receivers, he displays incredible physicality as a willing tackler that often surprises pass catchers given THT’s size. He caused fits to pass catchers of all sizes, locking up elite wideouts all season.

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is the nephew of perhaps TCU’s most famous alumnus and NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, but THT has certainly carved out his own legacy with the Horned Frogs. He is the tenth Horned Frogs defensive back in the past 15 drafts with the most recent being Safety Trevon Moehrig drafted by the Raiders at 43 overall in 2021.

He’ll join TCU OL Steve Avila, drafted in the second round, in the Rams Draft 2023 Draft class. Former Horned Frog Ochaun Mathis who transferred to Nebraska was also selected by the Rams, later in the sixth round.