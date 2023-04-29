TCU Women’s Golf: Big 12 Championship Recap

Coming off a third place finish at the Big 12 Match Play in Scottsdale two weeks ago, the TCU Women’s Golf Team headed out to Dallas Athletic Club in Dallas for the Big 12 Championship, looking to make a mark in the conference standings and secure a spot in the postseason NCAA Championship.

First Round:

After Day 1 of the championship, TCU found themselves in third place, trailing Oklahoma State by a single stroke and just four back of the leader, Texas Tech. Freshman Sheridan Clancy was the low Frog for the round with an even-par 72 that notched her into fourth place of the individual contest. In addition to Clancy’s stellar round, Sofia Barroso Sa, also a freshman Frog, carded 10 straight pars, finished with a 1-over 73, and sat in seventh place after the first round. The day one performance earned TCU final grouping honors with OSU and Tech.

Second + Third Rounds:

The second round proved to have more ups and downs for the Frogs. Two Frogs shot under par in round two (Sofia Barroso Sa continued her tear with a 1-under 71 with four birdies while Caitlyn Macnab also carded a 71 that included an eagle that secured the career record number of eagles for the school), but TCU slipped down the leaderboard to sixth place by the end of the day.

In the final day of the tournament, Caitlyn Macnab picked up where she left off in round two as she completed consecutive rounds with a 1-under 71. Her final round included five birdies and earned her a ninth-place overall finish and All-Tournament Team honors. Sa played consistently all tournament, finishing her final round at just 1-over and nabbing a sixth place finish along with All-Tournament Team honors to match Macnab. TCU had the lowest team score (290) on the final day of the tournament, allowing the Frogs to jump back into a third place finish.

Third place finish for the Frogs at the Big 12 Championship as well as 2 Horned Frog players earning all-Big 12 Tournament Team #gofrogs pic.twitter.com/7WL5xnjvga — TCU Women's Golf (@TCUWomensGolf) April 24, 2023

Postseason:

With the strong finish to the season; notching back-to-back third place finishes in conference tournament play, TCU was looking to secure a spot in the NCAA Championship Regionals. Their wish was granted Sunday night as the Frogs locked up a spot in the Raleigh Regional, where they will be matched up with Wake Forest, Arizona State, Florida State, Florida, Arizona, North Texas, NC State, Purdue, Nebraska, Campbell and Richmond. Regionals start Monday, May 8 through Wednesday, May 10.