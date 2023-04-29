 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TCU Football Edge Dylan Horton selected by the Texans in 4th round of NFL Draft, 109 overall

The Horned Frogs All-Big 12 sack master is headed to H-Town

By Anthony North
NCAA Football: Big 12 Football Championship-Texas Christian at Kansas State Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Congratulations to Dylan Horton, the fourth Horned Frog selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, taken in the fourth round by the Houston Texans with the 109th overall pick. Horton had a breakout campaign in 2022 with TCU’s transition into the 3-3-5 defense, accumulating 10 sacks including a College Football Playoff record 4 sacks in TCU’s victory over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl

Horton was a 3-star 202 lb. defensive back prospect out of high school before transitioning to defensive line and transferring from New Mexico to TCU where he has bulked up to 257 lbs. to become a force off the edge. Horton performed at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine, showing off a 34” vertical jump and a 10’ broad jump. Horton is a nasty run defender, taking on and shedding blocks paired with big-time athleticism and a motor that never stops

Horton joins fellow Horned Frogs Jerry Hughes and Garrett Wallow on the Houston Texans defense.

