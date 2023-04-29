TCU Football LB Dee Winters selected by the 49ers in 6th round of NFL Draft, 216 overall

Congratulations to Dee Winters the seventh Horned Frog drafted during the 2023 NFL Draft, selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round, with the 216th overall pick. The First Team All-Big 12 linebacker played 48 games at TCU, amassing 246 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, including an interception returned for a touchdown vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal helping him earn Defensive MVP honors for the game.

The 5’ 11” 227 lbs linebacker participated in the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine where he ran a 4.49 second 40-yard dash and 30.5” vertical jump. He was a standout defensive leader, named a Captain and taking on the “quarterback of the defense” role in 2023. He showed great instincts attacking the run paired with pass rushing skills and coverage ability to be a force on every snap.

Winters joins former Frog OL Matt Pryor on the 49ers roster. The Brenham, TX native is the 11th TCU linebacker selected in the last 15 NFL Drafts, most recent being Garret Wallow going to the Houston Texans at pick 170 in 2021.