TCU Football WR Derius Davis selected by the Chargers in 4th round of NFL Draft, 125th overall

Congratulations to Derius Davis, the fifth Horned Frog selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, taken in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 125th overall pick. Davis had a decorated career in his five years with the Horned Frogs, appearing in 58 games with over 1,500 receiving yards and nine receiving TDs. Davis is especially electric in the return game with six career return TDs, earning the Jet Award as the nation’s top return specialist in 2022 as well as a First Team All-American, First Team All-Big 12, and Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year as a returner.

Davis was invited to the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine where he showed off his elite speed as one of the fasted players in the draft, running a 4.36 second 40-yard dash and a 4.38 second short-shuttle. That speed shows up on the field as Davis is a threat to take it to the house any time he touches the ball, whether in the passing game, on jet sweeps, or in the return game.

The Saint Francisville, Louisiana native is the second Horned Frog selected by the Chargers in the 2023 NFL Draft, following fellow wide receiver Quentin Johnston who was selected in the first round. Davis will have an opportunity to step right into the kick returner and punt returner role for Los Angeles, a spot where he can contribute from day 1.