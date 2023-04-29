TCU Football QB Max Duggan selected by the Chargers in 7th round of NFL Draft, 239 overall

Congratulations Max Duggan, the eighth Horned Frog picked in the 2023 NFL Draft, selected in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 239th overall pick. Duggan played in 47 games during his four years at TCU, throwing for over 9,600 yards and 73 TDs while rushing for over 1,800 yards and 28 TDs. Duggan filled up his trophy case in 2022, winning the Davey O’Brien Award for nation’s best QB, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for nation’s best upperclassman QB, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award for nation’s top offensive player tied to football in the state of Texas, Second-Team All-American, First Team All-Big 12, and Heisman runner-up while leading the Horned Frogs to a Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal victory

The 6’ 2” 207 lbs gun slinger was invited to the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine where he showed off his athleticism with a 4.52 second 40-yard dash and 7.26 second three-cone. While Duggan had to retake his starting role after losing the job to Chandler Morris prior to the 2022 season, he stuck with TCU and demonstrated great leadership throughout the process in addition to his incredible playmaking ability and never-say-die mentality.

The Council Bluff, IA native (side note: I recently learned that Long Beach, CA, 20 miles from SoFi Stadium is known as “Iowa By the Sea”) will join a Chargers QB room with a clear-cut starter in Justin Herbert, but the only other QB on the roster is Easton Stick who was a 5th round pick in 2019 out of North Dakota State, but has only thrown one regular season pass in the NFL.

With Duggan being the eighth Horned Frog drafted, it is the most selections from TCU since the NFL began the current 7-round model and equals the most Frogs taken in a single draft, when eight Frogs were picked in the 30-round 1957 draft. Duggan is the eighth TCU quarterback drafted and the first since Andy Dalton was picked by the Cincinnati Bengals with pick 35 in 2011. Duggan will be reunited with familiar targets in Los Angeles, joining wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis with the Chargers.