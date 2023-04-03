REPORT: TCU guard Shahada Wells enters transfer portal

TCU reserve guard Shahada Wells has reportedly entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Horned Frogs. The 6-footer from Amarillo, Texas averaged 5.5 points, 2.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Wells transferred in from UT-Arlington, where he averaged 16.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field during the 2020-21 season.

Wells missed the majority of the 2021-22 season to a knee injury, but the fifth-year guard carved out a reserve role with the Horned Frogs this season. Wells was the catalyst during TCU’s 83-60 road win over the No. 2 ranked Kansas Jayhawks, scoring a season-high 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting and 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range. Wells was also a key player when Mike Miles Jr. was sidelined with a knee injury, turning in multiple double-digit scoring games including a 16-point effort during TCU’s 76-72 victory against West Virginia.

Wells began his collegiate career at Tyler Junior College, where he spent two seasons and earned NJCAA First-Team All-American as well as Region XIV Player of the Year honors. Wells is one of three TCU players who’ve entered the transfer portal this offseason, following center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (Colorado) and freshman guard P.J. Haggerty (uncommitted). Miles Jr. and forward Emanuel Miller have also declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.