Football: Maryland OL transfer Coltin Deery commits to TCU

On the heels of the 2023 NFL Draft festivities concluding in Kansas City over the weekend, TCU football added another post-spring transfer portal addition to the 2023 roster, with former Maryland offensive lineman Coltin Deery announcing his commitment on Sunday. Deery spent one season with the Terrapins, appearing in 10 games with two starts at the center position. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder from Glen Mills, Pennsylvania will provide the Horned Frogs with much needed depth and talent on the interior of the offensive line.

Deery is the third post-spring portal addition for the Horned Frogs, who also secured commitments from Minnesota wide receiver transfer Dylan Wright and Oregon State quarterback transfer Chance Nolan. A former three-star recruit in the Class of 2022, Deery signed with Maryland over Ohio State, Nebraska and Oklahoma. Deery was ranked by ESPN as the No. 12 center prospect in the country prior to signing with the Terrapins.