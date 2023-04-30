Women’s Basketball: Cal State Fullerton transfer Una Jovanovic signs with TCU

New TCU women’s basketball coach Mark Campbell continued to rebuild the 2023-24 roster over the weekend, signing former Cal State Fullerton guard Una Jovanovic, who becomes the third new player to join the Horned Frogs since TCU parted ways with former head coach Raegan Pebley. Jovanovic spent two seasons with the Titans and took a significant step forward during her sophomore year, averaging 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field over the 2022-23 campaign.

Jovanovic will blend into a TCU roster that now features Oregon transfer Sedona Prince and Arizona transfer Madison Conner. Jovanovic appeared in 59 games over her two-year career at Cal State Fullerton, starting all 30 games during the 2022-23 season. Jovanovic averaged 37.9 minutes per game while shooting 32.2 percent from 3-point range and 84.3 percent from the free-throw line. The 5-foot-9 guard also averaged 1.1 steals per game last season.