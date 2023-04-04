Men’s Tennis: Sooner State Sweep

The 3rd ranked Horned Frogs had nothing but love for the visitors from the Sooner State, as #39 Oklahoma and #34 Oklahoma State came to Fort Worth and were both sent home with 4-0 losses.

On Friday night, TCU opened the Big 12 schedule with a Sooners squad that had been riding a 3-match win streak. The first set of the doubles point was quickly earned by the Jack Pinnington / Sander Jong pair with a 6-2 win, but the decisive point would be a challenge as #13 pairing of Jake Fearnley and Luc Fomba was locked in a 6-6 stalemate before Sebastian Gorzny and Pedro Vives were able to take a 7-5 set win to give the Frogs the point. It’s as close as the Sooners would get to earning a point as TCU thoroughly dominated the Singles flights, thanks to straight-set wins from #43 Jong 6-4, 6-3, #16 Fomba 6-3, 6-3, and Pedro Vives 7-5, 6-1. Singles matches from Fearnley, Pinnington, and Gorzny all went unfinished as TCU secured the victory, but each had the respective Horned Frog ahead and approaching a clinch.

The second contest of the weekend was a breakfast affair on the purple court, as the threat of severe afternoon weather moved the first serve of the match with the Cowboys to Sunday morning. The match format changed as well, with doubles being played at the end if necessary rather than for the opening point, in effort to bring the match to the quickest possible conclusion ahead of the storm. The Horned Frogs were happy to oblige, delivering the swiftest finish: a straight set sweep. It was again Jong earning the first singles win, taking a 6-2, 6-4 decision. Next to finish was Jake Fearnley, taking down #90 Tyler Zink 6-3, 6-2 for his 13th ranked singles win on the season. Sebastian Gorzny continues his unbeaten singles season moving to 12-0 with a 7-5, 6-3 win. Pedro Vives closed out the contest from Court 6, emerging victorious in a second set tiebreaker to take clinch the match 6-2, 7-6 (7-2). Fomba and Pinnington’s duals went unfinished with each moments from clinching as well.

TCU improved to 18-1 on the season with the weekend sweeps, off to a 2-0 start in Big 12 play. Next for the Frogs is another ranked home match as the #47 Baylor Bears come to Fort Worth on Thursday April 6 at 6 PM. TCU has defeated Baylor twice this season: a 4-1 win in Waco and a 4-0 sweep in the ITA Indoor Tournament. The Bears are 14-11 on the season and got a key 5-2 win over #31 Texas Tech on Saturday.