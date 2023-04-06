Beach Volleyball: Frogs sweep through North Florida Invite

The #1 team in the country remained undefeated, reaching 24-0 last weekend after sweeping the Florida Invite in Jacksonville. The field included two ranked teams (#19 Pepperdine and #17 Stetson), along with squads from North Florida and Florida Gulf Coast. Let’s break down the full weekend sweep where TCU did not lose a single point.

Day 1

TCU kicked off the invite facing the other two ranked teams in the field, Pepperdine and Stetson. As mentioned, the Frogs did not drop a point to either team, and won every matchup against both schools in straight sets. Against Pepperdine, none of the matches were particularly close, with only two games allowing Pepperdine to reach 18. Diana Alvarez and Tania Moreno were fantastic again, clinching the match with the third point and dispatching their opponent 21-13 and 21-12 in straight sets.

It was rinse, repeat for TCU against Stetson, as the Frogs did not drop a point in a matchup, won in straight sets across the board, and did not allow Stetson to score more than 18 in a set. In fact, the symmetry was in full effect for Alvarez and Moreno as they clinched the match against Stetson, scoring the third point for TCU and winning in straight sets 21-13 and 21-12 again. Ultimately, TCU walked away from the first day of the invitational with their fifth and sixth sweeps of ranked opponents this season, and their total season sweeps swelled to 26.

Day 2

The second-day matchups for the Frogs were against unranked opponents, with similar results. TCU once again swept the day, did not drop a point, and extended their season sweep record to 18. Against North Florida, two duos made their debut and captured their first wins together: Hailey Hamlett/Sutton MacTavish and Maria Gonzalez/Kate Privett. Facing FGCU, it was more of the same as only one game ended within two, and TCU had sealed the tournament sweep, and opponent sweep after the third matchup, bringing the Frogs their 17th and 18th sweeps for the season. This was also the second time TCU had swept all four opponents in the field in a tournament this season.

Coming Up:

Easter weekend, TCU hosts UTEP, Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, Houston Christian and FGCU and carries a 36-match home win streak to the table. This will be the last home tournament for the team this season, and they will look to end on a high note as they seek to continue their undefeated streak and raking in the sweeps.